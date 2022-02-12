The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 30,873 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $161.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $631,278,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,461,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

