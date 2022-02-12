The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.