The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Announces $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 61.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 23.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

