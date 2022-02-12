The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,125,000 after purchasing an additional 313,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after purchasing an additional 97,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSP opened at $22.21 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

