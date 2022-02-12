The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend payment by 84.6% over the last three years.

NYSE:GRX opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.32. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 210,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,180 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

