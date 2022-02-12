The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of VRAR opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. The Glimpse Group has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Glimpse Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Glimpse Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual (VR) and augmented reality platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions primarily in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; KreatAR that creates cloud-based solutions; D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality software platform; Pagoni VR that provides VR video broadcasting solutions to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship; and Early Adopter, which offers VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs.

