The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Interpublic Group of Companies has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Interpublic Group of Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interpublic Group of Companies to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

