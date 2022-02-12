The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 1,350 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $37.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

