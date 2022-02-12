The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,916 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after purchasing an additional 410,371 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,172,000 after purchasing an additional 202,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,392,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,380,000 after purchasing an additional 141,717 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $63.28 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $147.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,566 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

