The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Ameresco worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,508,000 after buying an additional 120,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameresco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,352,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ameresco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,763,000 after buying an additional 19,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,679,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares during the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco stock opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.33. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

