The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $81.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.58.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.