The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,065 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $39,466.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $5,176,238 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Upwork stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

