The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after buying an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ambarella by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMBA stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.00 and a 200 day moving average of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

