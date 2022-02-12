The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $43.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $503,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,076 shares of company stock worth $8,464,924. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 418,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,021. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

