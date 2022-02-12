The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Up 737.6% in January

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,200 shares, a growth of 737.6% from the January 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.1 days.

Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $$2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The Star Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates integrated resorts in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.