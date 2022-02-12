The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($16.23) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.90) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.58) to GBX 1,350 ($18.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.90) to GBX 1,200 ($16.23) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,240 ($16.77) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.26) price target on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Unite Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,265 ($17.11).

LON:UTG opened at GBX 1,020.50 ($13.80) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,062.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,114.25. The Unite Group has a 52 week low of GBX 927 ($12.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($16.90). The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83.

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

