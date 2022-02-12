TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Short Interest Update

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on TheMaven in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TheMaven stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,132. TheMaven has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.69.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

