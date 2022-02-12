TheStreet Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HII. Barclays dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $183.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $170.41 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after purchasing an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6,487.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 152,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 150,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $20,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

