TheStreet Downgrades Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) to C+

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

NYSE HII opened at $183.87 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $170.41 and a 52 week high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

