Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 999 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

