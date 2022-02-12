Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson Sells 999 Shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $20,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FVCB opened at $20.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $281.71 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.49.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
