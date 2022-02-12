Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $122.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 515,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.