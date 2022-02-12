Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $122.88 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after purchasing an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 515,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.