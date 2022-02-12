Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $122.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

TRI traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. 515,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 30,797 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 123,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

