Thomson Reuters Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $4.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.72. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$131.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$142.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$144.05. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$101.02 and a 12-month high of C$156.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.87 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

