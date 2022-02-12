Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.55.

TRI opened at $102.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.70. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.