Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$117.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.86.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$131.18 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$101.02 and a twelve month high of C$156.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$144.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

