THORChain (RUNE) Market Cap Achieves $1.32 Billion

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $70.05 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for $3.99 or 0.00009509 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.67 or 0.06837660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00180900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00047088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00048976 BTC.

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

