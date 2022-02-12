Thunder Token (TT) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $72.27 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.02 or 0.00247423 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000135 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

