thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.87) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

TKAMY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

