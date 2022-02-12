Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of OncoSec Medical worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 90.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $37.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.12.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on OncoSec Medical in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

OncoSec Medical Profile

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

