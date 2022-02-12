Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $224,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $71.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

