Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 660.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

INVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

