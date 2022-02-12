Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.85

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.28). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 58,536 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)

Trakm8 is a UK based technology leader in fleet management, insurance telematics, optimisation and dashboard camera systems. Through IP owned technology, the Group analyses data collected by its installed base of telematics units to fine tune the algorithms that are used to produce its telematics-based solutions; these score driver behaviour, monitor vehicle health and continuously improve the security and operational efficiency of both private drivers and company fleets.

