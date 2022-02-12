Trakm8 (LON:TRAK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.85

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.85 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 20.80 ($0.28). Trakm8 shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 58,536 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Trakm8 Company Profile (LON:TRAK)
