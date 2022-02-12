TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives $43.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

TMDX stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $416.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

