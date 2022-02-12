Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

TZOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $312,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,531 shares of company stock worth $939,629 over the last three months. 54.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.21. 42,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,031. Travelzoo has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

