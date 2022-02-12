Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,105 ($28.47) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.89) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.69) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,969 ($26.63) to GBX 2,065 ($27.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.86) to GBX 2,000 ($27.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.72).

Shares of TPK stock opened at GBX 1,438.50 ($19.45) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,370.90 ($18.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,533.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,611.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

