Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 6.5%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.53. 10,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 257,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $296,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,279 shares of company stock worth $8,670,863.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $21,331,000. 24.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.