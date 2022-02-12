Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Price Down 6%

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.77. 51,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,216,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.82.

Get Trex alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.