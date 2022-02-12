Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BW. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BW opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.80 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BW shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

