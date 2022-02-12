Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in New York Times by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.67.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.