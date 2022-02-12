Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 254 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $42,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,470 shares of company stock worth $12,575,686. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

NYSE DHI opened at $84.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.22%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

