Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $82.11 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

