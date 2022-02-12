Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in CTS by 16.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CTS by 152.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 29.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 338,422 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTS by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CTS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTS. Sidoti upgraded CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet cut CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, cut their price target on CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

CTS stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $132.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.