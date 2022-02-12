Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other ALX Oncology news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALXO opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $89.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

