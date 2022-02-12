Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 8,533.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNOF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Trigano from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TGNOF stock opened at $190.00 on Friday. Trigano has a 52-week low of $190.00 and a 52-week high of $215.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.32.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

