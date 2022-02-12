Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Stake Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.74% of Tronox worth $141,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,643,000 after purchasing an additional 811,955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,304,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,412,000 after purchasing an additional 148,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tronox by 13.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after purchasing an additional 401,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 128,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE TROX opened at $22.55 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

