Truist Financial Comments on Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

MAS opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

