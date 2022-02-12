Truist Financial Comments on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $45.71 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $44.37. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $728.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $58.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

Shares of REGN opened at $638.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.51. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,384,716. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

