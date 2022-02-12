Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPRX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $7.97.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 149,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,424,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after buying an additional 782,870 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.