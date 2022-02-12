Truist Financial Weighs in on Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HGV. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $50.73 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52-week low of $34.37 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.