Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Down 79.1% in January

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TSGTY stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83. Tsingtao Brewery has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.