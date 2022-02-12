Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$43.00 Price Target for Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering dropped their price target on Northland Power to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.02.

NPI opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.44. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$50.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

